American Lithium (CVE:LI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.88

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 115074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Lithium from C$8.40 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$188.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.36.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

