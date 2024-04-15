American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212. The company has a market cap of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

