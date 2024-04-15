Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.40

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 1655547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

