Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.00.

NYSE AMP opened at $413.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

