AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Down 3.6%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 183,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 467,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HKD. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AMTD Digital in the first quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

