Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $22.25

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. StockNews.com cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRS stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 283.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

