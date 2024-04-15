Analysts Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) PT at $93.25

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 61.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

