Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $10.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

