Analyzing Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) & LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and LGI Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 0.33 N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes $2.36 billion 0.98 $199.23 million $8.42 11.68

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.9% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes 8.45% 11.28% 6.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and LGI Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 LGI Homes 2 2 1 0 1.80

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus price target of $27.70, suggesting a potential downside of 1.77%. LGI Homes has a consensus price target of $110.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.34%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Smith Douglas Homes on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. It serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Utah. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

