Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,067,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Anew Medical Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAS traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,489. Anew Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Anew Medical Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anew Medical
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Anew Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anew Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.