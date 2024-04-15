Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,067,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anew Medical Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAS traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,489. Anew Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Anew Medical Company Profile

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. focuses on developing biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

