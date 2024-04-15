ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of ANSYS worth $194,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $145,144,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $334.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

