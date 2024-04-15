Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANTO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.62) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.36) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.07) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,619.38 ($20.50).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 2,287.86 ($28.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,895.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,637.37. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,336 ($29.57). The stock has a market cap of £22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,382.09, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,328.36%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

