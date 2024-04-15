Antony P. Ressler Sells 114,492 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 114,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $15,109,509.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $131.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 155.65%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

