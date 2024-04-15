Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIRC. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $39.12 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

