Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Roth Mkm

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Applied Digital Stock Down 11.7 %

Applied Digital stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 4.12. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.57%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Applied Digital by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,559 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Applied Digital by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 940,075 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,628,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 293,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,940,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 1,658,003 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

