Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. Research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

