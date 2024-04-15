Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.33.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $207.86 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.87. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

