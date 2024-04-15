Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 235,364 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

