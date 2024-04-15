ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

