ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.88.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.