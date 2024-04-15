Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.77.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

