Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

ACGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,033. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

