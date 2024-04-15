Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 14.1 %

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $987.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.14. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 88.3% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 309,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

