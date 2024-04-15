Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.20. 1,885,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.