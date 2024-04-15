Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Acquired by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Arhaus accounts for about 0.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.76. 1,540,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.42. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

