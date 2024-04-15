ARPA (ARPA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $95.03 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, ARPA has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARPA has a total market cap of $95.03 million and approximately $26.75 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARPA token can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.07458784 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $26,898,823.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

