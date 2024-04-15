Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Up 5.6 %

ARRWW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,186. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Institutional Trading of Arrowroot Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 841,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

