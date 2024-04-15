ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Boosted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.7 %

ASML stock traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $954.82. 1,074,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The company has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $958.39 and its 200-day moving average is $784.92.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.