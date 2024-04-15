AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,620,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 21,510,000 shares. Currently, 27.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

ASTS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of ASTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,446,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 103,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,470 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 101.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 623,669 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

