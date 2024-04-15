AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.43) to GBX 9,900 ($125.30) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($139.22) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £115.43 ($146.09).

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.4 %

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AZN stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.51) during midday trading on Monday, reaching £110.24 ($139.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,943. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,461 ($119.74) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($156.84). The stock has a market cap of £170.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3,638.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £103.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is £104.24.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

