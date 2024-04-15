AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.43) to GBX 9,900 ($125.30) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($139.22) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £115.43 ($146.09).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
