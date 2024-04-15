Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 214,923 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,344,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 48,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.55. 17,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,128. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

