ATS (NYSE:ATS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.11

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 21445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ATS in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get ATS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATS

ATS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,568,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.