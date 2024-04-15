AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,161,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.34. 5,104,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,009,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

