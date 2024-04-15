Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences

In related news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $50,492.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,991 shares in the company, valued at $481,251.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $121,116.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $50,492.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,251.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 192.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.52. 33,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,521. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

