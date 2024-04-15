Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 805 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter worth about $2,936,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 990,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 634,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:FJUL traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.91. 191,099 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $449.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.