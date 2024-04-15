Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,096 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.28. 11,205,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,599,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

