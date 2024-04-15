Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 431 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.8% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $431.56. 44,429,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,143,965. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The firm has a market cap of $251.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

