Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 1,571 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.80. 2,247,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.85. The firm has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.