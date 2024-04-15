Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IWM traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.50. 29,801,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,269,520. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

