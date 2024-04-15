Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 976,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

