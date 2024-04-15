Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 2.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FNOV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.28. 15,923 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

