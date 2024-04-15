Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,869 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.