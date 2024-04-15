Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 154,550 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

RDVI traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $23.56. 194,749 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $907.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

