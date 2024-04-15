Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $436,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,271,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

