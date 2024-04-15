Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 367 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,592,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $470.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,500. The company has a market capitalization of $210.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $541.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

