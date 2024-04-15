Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 400,077 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.05. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.