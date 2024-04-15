Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.59.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,523. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

