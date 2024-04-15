Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,737 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 1.4% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,234. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.