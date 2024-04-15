Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,886. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.