Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,886. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.