Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,497,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,900,156. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.30. The company has a market capitalization of $517.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

