Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.62. 1,385,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,101. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.92.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

